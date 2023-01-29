Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.67 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

CATY has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

CATY opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.17. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.52.

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,970,000 after buying an additional 317,721 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,057,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,586,000 after buying an additional 84,762 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,882,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,709,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,663,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,430,000 after buying an additional 105,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,284,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,403,000 after buying an additional 94,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $226,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $432,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,251,803.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $226,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,905 shares of company stock worth $790,170. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

