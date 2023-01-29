Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evoqua Water Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Evoqua Water Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $504.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.90 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 4.16%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AQUA. Citigroup raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 82.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $48.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 160.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,430,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,706 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 27,503.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 796,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,907,000 after acquiring an additional 794,029 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,943,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,173,000 after acquiring an additional 752,905 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,540,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,248,000 after acquiring an additional 713,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,298,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,238,000 after acquiring an additional 658,878 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

