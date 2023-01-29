Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Airbnb in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2025 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Airbnb from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.19.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $115.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.13. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $191.73.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. American National Bank raised its stake in Airbnb by 886.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,704,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,046 shares in the company, valued at $19,704,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,636 shares of company stock valued at $55,720,426 over the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.