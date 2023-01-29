Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a research report issued on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.61. The consensus estimate for TE Connectivity’s current full-year earnings is $6.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.09.

NYSE TEL opened at $125.35 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $151.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.04.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.8% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 8.8% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 4.9% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

