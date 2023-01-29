Analysts Offer Predictions for North American Construction Group Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) – Raymond James issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for North American Construction Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th.

NOA stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $16.12.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $146.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.06 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.88%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 114.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 528.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 30,519 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth about $1,003,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 343,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

