NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for NextEra Energy Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $72.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.92 and its 200-day moving average is $77.07. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.8125 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

