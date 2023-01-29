Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Hershey Company Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Hershey in a report released on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Hershey’s current full-year earnings is $8.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.00.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $218.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.75 and its 200-day moving average is $227.05. Hershey has a 12-month low of $191.00 and a 12-month high of $242.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,293,587. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Hershey by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.