DA Davidson Comments on Microsoft Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microsoft in a report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria anticipates that the software giant will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.32 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Microsoft’s FY2023 earnings at $9.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.03 EPS.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Microsoft Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.09.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $248.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.34. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 7,853 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 9,794 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.