Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report issued on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the casino operator will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Las Vegas Sands’ current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 44.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CICC Research assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average is $42.04. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

