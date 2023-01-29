Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Capital One Financial Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $15.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.82 EPS.

COF has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.35.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $117.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $86.98 and a 1-year high of $160.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day moving average is $102.15.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

