B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Orion Energy Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

Shares of OESX opened at $1.66 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $53.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 46.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 30,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 22,258 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 41.2% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 85,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 141.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 73,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

