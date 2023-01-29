Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Issued By Oppenheimer

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Microsoft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the software giant will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.32 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Microsoft’s FY2025 earnings at $12.77 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.63 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.51 EPS.

MSFT has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.09.

Microsoft stock opened at $248.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.93. Microsoft has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

