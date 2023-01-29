Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for BOK Financial Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for BOK Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.14. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $352.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.00 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BOKF. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $113.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.86.

BOKF stock opened at $99.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.77. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $70.21 and a fifty-two week high of $110.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total transaction of $734,406.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,890,911.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $218,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,269. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total value of $734,406.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,890,911.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,814. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.