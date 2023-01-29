GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 30th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $70.08 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

