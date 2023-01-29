High Tide (HITI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 30th. Analysts expect High Tide to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ HITI opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.48. High Tide has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in High Tide in the first quarter worth $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in High Tide by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of High Tide during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of High Tide by 149.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 52,882 shares during the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

