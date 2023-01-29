Helmerich & Payne (HP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $631.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.29 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The company’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HP opened at $49.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 984.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.70. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,000.40%.

HP has been the topic of several research reports. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,222,000 after acquiring an additional 848,198 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,667,000 after acquiring an additional 767,791 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,683,000 after acquiring an additional 579,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,154,000 after acquiring an additional 267,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,129,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

