Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €127.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €127.00 ($138.04) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($173.91) price objective on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($128.26) price target on Safran in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($163.04) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of SAF opened at €132.20 ($143.70) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €120.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €110.21. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($73.01) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($100.39).

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones.

