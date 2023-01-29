Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Short Interest Update

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,231,600 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the December 31st total of 3,128,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.7 days.

Air Canada Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $17.13 on Friday. Air Canada has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $20.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Air Canada will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Air Canada

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACDVF. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.