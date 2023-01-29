Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Expands By 79.5%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,100 shares, an increase of 79.5% from the December 31st total of 162,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Adyen Price Performance

ADYEY stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. Adyen has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $23.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86.

Get Adyen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADYEY shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €1,500.00 ($1,630.43) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Adyen from €1,818.00 ($1,976.09) to €1,500.00 ($1,630.43) and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,934.29.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.