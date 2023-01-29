Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Hits New 12-Month High at $598.50

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 598.50 ($7.41) and last traded at GBX 597.50 ($7.40), with a volume of 66237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 585 ($7.24).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAG shares. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.17) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 500 ($6.19) to GBX 575 ($7.12) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday.

Paragon Banking Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 469.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 537.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 500.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a GBX 19.20 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

In related news, insider Nigel S. Terrington purchased 44,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 490 ($6.07) per share, for a total transaction of £216,011.60 ($267,440.39). In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 3,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 556 ($6.88) per share, for a total transaction of £18,548.16 ($22,964.17). Also, insider Nigel S. Terrington purchased 44,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 490 ($6.07) per share, with a total value of £216,011.60 ($267,440.39).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

