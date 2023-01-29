Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the December 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Air France-KLM Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $1.80 on Friday. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45.
Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Air France-KLM
Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air France-KLM (AFLYY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.