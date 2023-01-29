Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the December 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $1.80 on Friday. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Air France-KLM

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AFLYY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €1.90 ($2.07) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.98.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

See Also

