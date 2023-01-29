AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Short Interest Down 45.2% in January

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,600 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the December 31st total of 287,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.4 days.

AirBoss of America Trading Up 7.5 %

OTCMKTS ABSSF opened at $7.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $31.72.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABSSF. TD Securities dropped their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on AirBoss of America from C$30.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.