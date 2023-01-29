Capital Southwest (CSWC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.81 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 47.69%. On average, analysts expect Capital Southwest to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSWC stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $26.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 26.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSWC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

