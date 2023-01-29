ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €765.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €765.00 ($831.52) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
ASML has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €752.00 ($817.39) price target on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays set a €680.00 ($739.13) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €660.00 ($717.39) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €700.00 ($760.87) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €700.00 ($760.87) target price on ASML in a report on Monday, December 12th.
ASML Price Performance
