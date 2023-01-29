Haywood Securities Raises Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Price Target to C$0.40

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Haywood Securities from C$0.35 to C$0.40 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial cut shares of Superior Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Superior Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cormark downgraded shares of Superior Gold from a buy rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$0.90 to C$0.30 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Superior Gold from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report on Thursday.

CVE:SGI opened at C$0.35 on Thursday. Superior Gold has a one year low of C$0.18 and a one year high of C$1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold ( CVE:SGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$33.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Gold will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

