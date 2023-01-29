National Bankshares Reiterates “C$6.25” Price Target for Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX)

National Bankshares set a C$6.25 price objective on Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

EQX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC downgraded Equinox Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$4.40 to C$4.20 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equinox Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.47.

Shares of CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.25 and a 1-year high of C$8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.88. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54.

In related news, Director Lenard Boggio acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$175,990.80. In other news, Director Lenard Boggio acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,135 shares in the company, valued at C$175,990.80. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total value of C$130,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$498,762.20. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,968 shares of company stock worth $193,454.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

