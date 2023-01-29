Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Short Interest Update

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Acreage Trading Up 6.7 %

OTCMKTS ACRHF opened at $0.68 on Friday. Acreage has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACRHF. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Acreage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Acreage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

