AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Up 18.4% in January

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
AmeriCann Trading Up 14.0 %
OTCMKTS:ACAN opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27. AmeriCann has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.63.
AmeriCann Company Profile
