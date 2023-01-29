AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Up 18.4% in January

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACANGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ACAN opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27. AmeriCann has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.63.

AmeriCann, Inc operates as a specialized cannabis company in the United States. It engages in the product manufacturing and greenhouse cultivation facilities for licensed cannabis business. The company's flagship project is the Massachusetts Cannabis Center that is developed on a 52-acre parcel of land located in Freetown, southeastern Massachusetts.

