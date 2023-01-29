Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in January

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,888,400 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 12,316,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Aroundtown Stock Performance

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $7.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AANNF. Societe Generale cut shares of Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Aroundtown from €3.10 ($3.37) to €2.90 ($3.15) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Aroundtown from €3.60 ($3.91) to €2.00 ($2.17) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.52.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

