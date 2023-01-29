PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Short Interest Update

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the December 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Shares of PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.5945 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. This is an increase from PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk engages in the integrated coal mining, logistics, and power businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining and Trading, Mining Services, Logistics, and Others. The Coal Mining and Trading segment produces and distributes thermal coal.

