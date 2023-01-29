Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for SEI Investments Cut by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for SEI Investments in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SEIC. StockNews.com downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $62.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.35. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 470.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $592,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,933.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $592,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,100 shares of company stock worth $2,036,235. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 24.93%.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

