Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for FirstService Co. Increased by Raymond James (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for FirstService in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for FirstService’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for FirstService’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $960.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.44 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 3.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstService in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

FSV stock opened at $142.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.00. FirstService has a 52 week low of $112.44 and a 52 week high of $162.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstService in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstService in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 125.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.2025 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

