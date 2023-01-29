IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of IDEX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.09 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.50.

IDEX stock opened at $238.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.33. IDEX has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,188,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,836,240,000 after purchasing an additional 252,058 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in IDEX by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,153,000 after purchasing an additional 226,831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in IDEX by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,924,000 after purchasing an additional 224,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in IDEX by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,602,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,292,000 after purchasing an additional 192,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

