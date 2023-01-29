Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hope Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp's current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp's FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $236.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.70 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hope Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.21. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

