Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for PACCAR Inc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for PACCAR in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $9.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.67 to $66.67 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.76.

PACCAR Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $110.63 on Friday. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $112.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.91 and its 200-day moving average is $65.65.

PACCAR shares are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, March 8th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, December 6th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.44. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.13%.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.