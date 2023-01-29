Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Silgan Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Silgan in a report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Silgan’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.81%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Shares of SLGN opened at $52.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average is $47.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Silgan has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $54.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 58.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 470.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 151.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

