Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Navient in a report released on Thursday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Navient’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Navient’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NAVI. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 11.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85. Navient has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $19.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

In other news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Navient by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Navient by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Navient by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Navient by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Navient by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

