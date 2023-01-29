Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for 3M’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 3M in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.76. The consensus estimate for 3M’s current full-year earnings is $8.94 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for 3M’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $115.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $169.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

