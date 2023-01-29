Northland Capmk Comments on SoundHound AI, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SoundHound AI in a report released on Wednesday, January 25th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for SoundHound AI’s current full-year earnings is ($2.50) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for SoundHound AI’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SOUN. Northland Securities reduced their price target on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 16.8 %

NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $1.81 on Friday. SoundHound AI has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Ming Hom sold 661,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $826,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 415,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James Ming Hom sold 661,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $826,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 415,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 46,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $73,478.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,077,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,226.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 710,790 shares of company stock valued at $903,354. 21.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Rating)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.