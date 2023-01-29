Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Lowered by KeyCorp

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for AT&T in a report released on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for AT&T’s current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

AT&T Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of T opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $142.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11. AT&T has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $22.84.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.