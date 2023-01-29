Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Colliers International Group Inc Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:CIG)

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Colliers International Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.21. Raymond James also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.91 EPS.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C($0.46). The firm had revenue of C$1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Colliers International Group Increases Dividend

Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.85.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider C.R. Mclernon acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$120.00 per share, with a total value of C$120,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,988,440. In related news, Senior Officer Elias Mulamoottil sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$121.86, for a total transaction of C$97,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,442,372.62. Also, insider C.R. Mclernon bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$120.00 per share, with a total value of C$120,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33,237 shares in the company, valued at C$3,988,440.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

