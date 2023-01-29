Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Spin Master Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$814.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$890.41 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TOY. CIBC downgraded shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$62.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Spin Master from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$57.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.60.

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$33.59 on Friday. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$30.63 and a twelve month high of C$51.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$33.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The company has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 8.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

In related news, Senior Officer Laura Henderson sold 2,421 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total value of C$77,414.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$156,907.21. In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.89, for a total value of C$117,783.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$117,783.80. Also, Senior Officer Laura Henderson sold 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total value of C$77,414.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$156,907.21.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

