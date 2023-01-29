Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Blackline Safety Corp. Lowered by B. Riley (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 25th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Blackline Safety’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BLN. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Sunday, November 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Shares of BLN opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$9.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

