Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Issued By Raymond James

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blackline Safety’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Blackline Safety Stock Performance

About Blackline Safety

Shares of BLN stock opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$9.09.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

