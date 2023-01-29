Principal Financial Group (PFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. On average, analysts expect Principal Financial Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $93.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.58. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $78.18.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.