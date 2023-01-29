MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Given a C$26.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$26.50 price objective on MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MAG has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. CIBC set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Pi Financial lowered shares of MAG Silver from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.53.

TSE MAG opened at C$18.36 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$13.60 and a 52-week high of C$25.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 26.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 48.32.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 1.1794441 EPS for the current year.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 4,285 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.74, for a total transaction of C$88,882.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at C$346,859.43. In other news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.16, for a total value of C$529,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,911,362.08. Also, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.74, for a total transaction of C$88,882.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$346,859.43. Insiders sold a total of 72,527 shares of company stock worth $1,507,310 over the last three months.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

