Interfor (TSE:IFP) Lifted to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$31.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$27.00.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IFP. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Interfor from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Interfor from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.
Interfor Stock Performance
Shares of Interfor stock opened at C$26.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34. Interfor has a 12 month low of C$19.75 and a 12 month high of C$42.69.
Interfor Company Profile
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.
Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.