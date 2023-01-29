Interfor (TSE:IFP) Lifted to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$31.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$27.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IFP. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Interfor from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Interfor from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Interfor Stock Performance

Shares of Interfor stock opened at C$26.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34. Interfor has a 12 month low of C$19.75 and a 12 month high of C$42.69.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor ( TSE:IFP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.33). The firm had revenue of C$1.04 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interfor will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

