Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $10.49 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2023 earnings at $10.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

WAL opened at $74.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.13 and its 200 day moving average is $69.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $54.86 and a 12-month high of $105.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 412.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

