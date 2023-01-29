Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Cut to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPMGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$10.00 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$9.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DPM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.14.

DPM stock opened at C$8.94 on Thursday. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$5.41 and a twelve month high of C$9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 22.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.51.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The mining company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$167.86 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

