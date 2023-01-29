Canfor (TSE:CFP) Upgraded to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$29.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$25.00.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CFP. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st.
Canfor Price Performance
CFP stock opened at C$25.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Canfor has a 1 year low of C$18.42 and a 1 year high of C$30.50.
About Canfor
Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.
